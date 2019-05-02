Councillor needs five stitches before campaigning

A Sheffield councillor who ripped their leg open on their way out to campaign had five stitches before heading straight back out on election day.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for education and skills, was walking down some steps on her way out to support fellow Labour councillors on election day when she fell over.

The cut happened as Coun Dunn was on her way to campaign. Photo by Jayne Dunn

It left her with bad cuts which she had to get stitched up at the minor injuries unit at Hallamshire Hospital.

The detour to the doctors’ made her two hours late for campaigning but she headed straight back out.

Coun Dunn said it still hurts a bit but was battling through and added: “I love my party and believe in what I do, otherwise I wouldn’t have done it. It’s the best day to be out campaigning so I wouldn’t miss it.”

Coun Dunn was the second Labour councillor to be injured in a campaigning-related incident.

It comes just days after her colleague Coun Denise Fox had to undergo multiple surgeries to repair her hand afer a “vicious” dog bite while leafleting.

From 7am to 10pm today voters are heading to polling stations to cast their vote in the local elections

The count will take place tomorrow, Friday May 3, with results expected in the afternoon. Follow reporters @1MollyWilliams, @GeorgeTorr_ and @AnnHolmesJourno for live updates.