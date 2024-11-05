Councillor Christmas steps down: December by-election to be held following resignation

Barnsley’s Dodworth ward is facing a seasonal change this December, as Councillor Sam Christmas steps down from his role, citing work commitments.

Councillor Sam Christmas, one of three Liberal Democrat councillors representing the Dodworth Ward, announced his resignation today (October 5), with a by-election expected to be held in December.

Coun Christmas, who has represented the ward since the 2023 local elections, cited work commitments as the reason for his departure.

In his resignation statement, coun Christmas explained that while serving as a councillor had been a “privilege”, the demands of his new full-time job were incompatible with the responsibilities of local office.

Earlier this year, coun Christmas was made redundant, and has now secured a job that does not allow him to effectively fulfil his duties as a councillor.

“I feel that my residents deserve a councillor who can represent them fully rather than one they never see,” coun Christmas said. He added that it was a “difficult decision” to step down, especially given his strong personal ties to Dodworth, a place he described as “incredibly special” to him. His father was from the area, and he had played football for the Miner’s Welfare as a child.

During his time in office, coun Christmas had worked on a number of local issues, including road safety, social housing, and crime within the ward. He also helped to organise the annual High Street Christmas event, which he described as a personal highlight of his time as a councillor.

The Barnsley Liberal Democrat group, headed by councillor Kitchimg, are now preparing for a by-election to fill the vacancy in the Dodworth ward, with polling expected to take place in December. The party will be announcing their candidate for the by-election soon.

Coun Kitching expressed her sadness at coun Christmas’s decision to resign, adding that it was a “very difficult” choice for him.

“Sam has been an excellent councillor for his residents and a strong voice on national issues, such as challenging cuts to pensioners’ winter fuel payments and the two-child benefit cap,” she said. “While we are disappointed to lose him, we wish him all the best in his new role.”

Further details are now expected from Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, including the date for nominations and polling.