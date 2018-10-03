Councillor causes Twitter storm over ‘ignorant’ comments

A Sheffield councillor has come under fire for posting ‘ignorant’ tweets blaming a 15-year-old girl for her own death after she had an allergic reaction to food.

Labour Councillor Neale Gibson, Walkley ward, stirred a debate on the social media platform when he tweeted saying the young girl was responsible for her own death.

He said: “I think the Pret a Manager case shows that if you have an allergy it’s your responsibility to to ask the retailer if the item you are purchasing contains the ingredients you are allergic to.

“It shouldn’t be the responsibility of the retailer to list every single ingredient.”

The incident he referred to involved Natasha Ednan-Laperouse who died in 2016 after she had an allergic reaction to eating a baguette on a British Airways flight from London to Nice.

It did not have any allergen advice on its wrapper as there was no requirement for it to do so because of reduced labelling requirements.

Following the girl’s inquest last week the company have committed to fully labelling ingredients.

Coun Gibson’s comments sparked back-lash on Twitter.

Toby Foster, BBC Radio Sheffield presenter, replied: “I have read it and re read it. A Sheffield City Councillor has tweeted that a child the same age as my eldest daughter should take some responsibility for her own death. She shouldn’t have eaten sesame. It’s insane.”

Coun Gibson replied: “I’m not saying it’s her fault. I’m saying that if you have a life threatening allergy it’s your responsibility to ensure that whatever you eat doesn’t contain something that’s going to kill you. I think people are far too trusting of food labels.”

James Mitchinson, editor of the Yorkshire Post, said: “Mere hours after a little girl dies through no fault of her own, a Sheffield councillor says this.

“You truly are a piece of work. I’d disown a family member for such crass insensitivity never mind a local councillor.”

Liberal Democrats Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, said: “Not the first time that Coun Gibson has made insensitive comments online, time the Leader of Sheffield Council Coun Julie Dore takes urgent action to discipline him. These comments are totally outrageous and not fitting of a elected representative.”

Ben Graves, Unite Organiser from Barnsley, said: “How can you check if the ingredients aren’t listed in full? You can’t exactly lick it and hope for the best. Absolutely ignorant comments to make without even factoring in that this was a child.”

Coun Gibson later deleted the tweets and made his account private and unable to be seen by people who do not already follow him.

Mr Mitchinson said: “No councillor - nor any other elected-to-power individual - should be able to lock their electronic door to their electorate. Stand down or stand up to be counted.”

A few people supported Coun Neale’s comments.

Craige Timmins, an engineer from Leeds, tweeted: “It’s insensitive in timing, but he has a point of sorts. There’s hundreds of allergies, if you have one, you should be asking if your food contains what your allergic to. Had she done so, she’d have been given a folder which listed the ingredients.”

At a full council meeting the next day Julie Dore reminded councillors that “tweets on sensitive subjects do reflect heavily on the chamber as a whole.”

Sheffield Labour are yet to comment.