Councillor calls for steelworks to be brought back into public ownership following Liberty Steel redundancy announcement

A Rotherham councillor has called for industries to be bought back into public ownership, following the announcement that jobs may be lost at Liberty Steel.

Liberty Steel announced it is set to make 440 redundancies due to ‘challenging market conditions’ - including 185 in Rotherham.

The company said it hoped to find an alternative to redundancy through a programme which aims to retain staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a council meeting yesterday, Councillor Michael Bennet-Sylvester said: "Strategic industries such as steel should be under public ownership...and if something can't be resolved that's something the company should look at."

A Rotherham councillor has called for industries such as steelworks to be bought back into public ownership, following the announcement that jobs may be lost at Liberty Steel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader, councillor Chris Read told the meeting: "All our thoughts are with those affected at Liberty.

"The company is undertaking a 45 day consultation period, and council officers have met with senior members of staff to identify the support that the council may be able to offer individuals who are affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad