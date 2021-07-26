Councillor calls for plan to fix broken wind turbine – four months after “catastrophic failure” left blade hanging

Residents reported hearing a loud bang on March 12, as debris was flung from the blade at Park Spring Wind Farm, on to a public footpath which is popular with dog walkers.

Although there were no injuries, debris was left scattered across the path and surrounding area, which remains closed.

Darfield Councillor Kevin Osborne initially wrote to EDF Renwables – the company that owns the turbines, calling for a safety investigation.

The damaged turbine tower. Picture: E.Hart

However, the blade is still hanging from the turbine, and has not yet been fixed – something that Coun Osborne is keen to see happen.

“EDF have quite rightly cordoned off the area because even now, parts of the blade still remain dangling from the tower,” he added.

“I have to say, it is an indication, and a really poor advert for the future of renewable energy in the country.

“An increasing part of the energy supply of our country is coming from renewables, and if they can’t get it right, and they can’t keep it safe, then we have to question, is this the way ahead.”

EDF renewables had not replied to a request for comment at the time of going to press.