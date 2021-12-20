During public questioning at today’s cabinet meeting at Rotherham Town hall, Conservative councillor for Hellaby and Maltby West, Councillor Simon Ball said he had raised a number of problems on Kingsforth Lane/Cumwell Lane.

On December 15, a 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene following a head-on collision between her car and a van on Kingsforth Lane.

Coun Ball told the meeting: “We’ve unfortunately had a death this week. I reported that road on Sunday.

“Councillor Singleton has reported that road for speed and mud.

“I want to know why it has taken all of that, and then a death to happen on that road for action to be taken.”

Paul Woodcock, strategic director, regeneration and environment told the meeting that the council will be working with the police on the investigation into the incident, and added that there have been reports of speeding on the road.

“We have had previous reports of course of speeding, traffic and road safety in that particular road, it’s a long stretch of country road,” said Mr Woodcock.

“That will enter into our analysis for road safety measures and potential for mitigation, should that be forthcoming.

“That’s not a quick process. We deal with what’s there and work with the police, especially in terms of that particular incident and that stretch of road.”

Coun Ball added that the issue may be exacerbated, after the planning committee passed outline planning permission for a new warehouse between the J1 of the M18, Cumwell Lane and Sandy Lane to the south of Hellaby.