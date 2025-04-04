Councillor applauded after emotional plea for better relationship education in schools to prevent violence against women and girls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A councillor was applauded during a Barnsley full council last week, after making an emotional plea for better relationship education in schools, to prevent misogyny and tackle the root causes of violence against women and girls

Liberal Democrat Councillor Leyla Nayeri gave an emotional speech during the last full council meeting on March 27, while calling on the council to make relationship education part of the curriculum, and work with men’s mental health charities.

Councillor Nayeri said more work needed to be done, and urged councillors to put any political differences aside to support the call to action.

“We can work collaboratively to continue to enhance this amazing work. This subject is incredibly personal to me, but is a topic I felt could make a real difference to all residents in Barnsley.

“Standing here in this chamber, a room which is predominantly men, and saying to you that we need to change the narrative on rape and sexual assault is very daunting.

“We must be proactive and change the narrative for our future generations. Every woman, regardless of her age, background or where she comes from, deserves to walk through this world free from the threat of violence.

“I teach my children to always stand up for what they believe and so no matter how difficult this is for me, or for you in this chamber, we must be proactive and change the narrative for our future generations.”

Councillor Nayeri was widely praised for her motion by all parties in the chamber. However, due to a late amendment, several Labour councillors expressed concern that they hadn’t had enough time to fully consider it. As a result, the decision was adjourned.

Councillor Nayeri’s motion called for BMBC to take action against sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour by promoting education on boundaries and consent, training school staff to identify early signs, launching a public awareness campaign, and partnering with men’s mental health charities to address underlying pressures.

Leader of the council, Sir Steve Houghton CBE, told the meeting that the issue was one that could be agreed upon by all councillors, and expressed a willingness to work together across political lines to make progress.

He added that both the Liberal Democrats and Labour would collaborate to formalise a joint statement on the matter, reaffirming their shared commitment to tackling sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour in Barnsley.

Councillor Nayeri has launched a fundraiser for the White Ribbon Campaign, which works with men and boys to challenge harmful cultures that lead to harassment, abuse and violence.

The challenge, will see councillors walk or run a collective total of 4545 miles, in a bid to highlight the gravity of sexual crime in the region.

The number of miles was chosen specifically to represent the 4545 reported crimes of sexual offences in South Yorkshire in the year leading up to September 2024. The initiative aims to encourage conversation about the issue, promote solidarity, and take a stand against sexual violence in the community.