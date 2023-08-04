A vandalised footbridge has been refurbished and is now open for the public to use in Barnsley.

Cllr James Higginbottom at Intake Bridge.

Intake Bridge, which links Lundhill and Cortonwood in Barnsley, was targeted by vandals last May.

In June this year, Cllr James Higginbottom (Wombwell, Labour) told the Local Democracy Service that funding had already been secured for the replacement, however, difficulties (finding a contractor, supply chain issues, etc) delayed the process.

Works, therefore, could only start a couple of weeks ago but the bridge is now open.

Cllr Higginbottom said: “I am very pleased to report that the replacement bridge over Lundhill Canal has now been installed and is open to the public.

“This is a hugely positive development and means that residents can access the canal paths for walking and cycling once again.