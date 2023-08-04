Intake Bridge, which links Lundhill and Cortonwood in Barnsley, was targeted by vandals last May.
In June this year, Cllr James Higginbottom (Wombwell, Labour) told the Local Democracy Service that funding had already been secured for the replacement, however, difficulties (finding a contractor, supply chain issues, etc) delayed the process.
Works, therefore, could only start a couple of weeks ago but the bridge is now open.
Cllr Higginbottom said: “I am very pleased to report that the replacement bridge over Lundhill Canal has now been installed and is open to the public.
“This is a hugely positive development and means that residents can access the canal paths for walking and cycling once again.
“My thanks to all of the teams and contractors involved in making this happen and to the residents for their continued patience and understanding over the last year.”