Works completed at vandalised footbridge in Barnsley

A vandalised footbridge has been refurbished and is now open for the public to use in Barnsley.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST
Cllr James Higginbottom at Intake Bridge.Cllr James Higginbottom at Intake Bridge.
Cllr James Higginbottom at Intake Bridge.

Intake Bridge, which links Lundhill and Cortonwood in Barnsley, was targeted by vandals last May.

In June this year, Cllr James Higginbottom (Wombwell, Labour) told the Local Democracy Service that funding had already been secured for the replacement, however, difficulties (finding a contractor, supply chain issues, etc) delayed the process.

Works, therefore, could only start a couple of weeks ago but the bridge is now open.

Intake Bridge is open again - after more than a year of it being shut due to safety concerns.Intake Bridge is open again - after more than a year of it being shut due to safety concerns.
Intake Bridge is open again - after more than a year of it being shut due to safety concerns.

Cllr Higginbottom said: “I am very pleased to report that the replacement bridge over Lundhill Canal has now been installed and is open to the public.

“This is a hugely positive development and means that residents can access the canal paths for walking and cycling once again.

“My thanks to all of the teams and contractors involved in making this happen and to the residents for their continued patience and understanding over the last year.”

