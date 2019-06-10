Work starts on dismantling well known 30-year-old traffic system

The Queens Road gantry system

The huge illuminated ticks and crosses hanging above Queens Road are being taken down after being plagued by problems. The overhead gantries have become increasingly unreliable and costly to maintain.

Amey will remove the gantries and change the layout of the Wolseley Road junction to create two full-time inbound and outbound lanes on Queens Road.

In addition, traffic lights at the junctions with Jersey Road, Myrtle Road and Alderson Road will be upgraded and the road surface improved.

The first phase of work will begin on Sunday, June 23 when lane closures will be in place on Queens Road from 7am to 7pm between Broadfield Road to Alderson Road to allow Amey to mark out the new road layout.

From Saturday, June 29 to Monday, July 1, London Road, Queens Road and Wolseley Road will be subject to rolling road closures each day between Little London Road and Alderson Road while the overhead gantries are removed.

The final phase of the work is then planned during the school holidays when Queens Road, from Charlotte Road to Broadfield Road, is resurfaced. Exact dates for this phase of the work will be confirmed in coming weeks.

Cabinet member for transport and development Coun Bob Johnson said: “The overhead gantries have been operating now for over 30 years but are no longer fit for purpose.

“The tidal system has not always been reliable and comes with high maintenance costs. Therefore, the council will benefit from reduced maintenance costs as a result of the new scheme.

“As well as making journey times more consistent for regular users, the new layout will enhance the potential for further development of nearby business areas, previously restricted by the tidal flow arrangement.

“In addition, it will be easier for people to cross at the busy London Road-Queens Road-Wolseley Road junction.

“We appreciate that road improvement schemes can be frustrating but we will make every effort to reduce disruption, working closely with our partner organisations and those directly affected, to ensure the scheme is delivered as efficiently as possible.”