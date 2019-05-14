What does the future hold for local news? Find out at Sheffield event

Members of the media, politicians and academics will discuss the future of local news at an event in Sheffield next week.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), the regulator for the newspaper and magazine industry in the UK, is hosting the event called Local News in Changing Times.

It’s a must for journalism students or anyone working in or with the media, or interested in how newspapers and magazines are regulated.

A panel will discuss the importance of local news journalism including the challenges and opportunities for news journalism posed by the rise in digital news, and how we should protect local and regional journalism.

It will be chaired by Mark Hanna, co-author of McNae’s Essential Law for Journalists, a senior teacher at Sheffield University’s Department of Journalism Studies and chairman of the National Council for the Training of Journalists media law exams board.

The panel will feature Alan Moses, chairman of IPSO; Nancy Fielder, editor of The Star, the Sheffield Telegraph and Doncaster Free Press; Coun Jim Steinke, former cabinet member for housing and communities at Sheffield Council, and Local Democracy Reporter Lucy Ashton.

It takes place on Tuesday, May 21 from 6.30pm to 8pm at The Workstation, Paternoster Row.Tickets are free and can be booked here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ipso-roadshow-sheffield-local-news-in-changing-times-tickets-59384874759