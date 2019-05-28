“We’re still open” says working men’s club threatened with demolition
“We are open for business – please support us.”
That was the message from a 92-year-old working men’s club which is defiante in the face of bulldozers.
Developers want to demolish Woodseats WMC at The Dale and replace it with a five-storey building with 20 apartments and six three-bedroomed houses.
The plans are still being considered by Sheffield Council but the club said the application has had a devastating impact on trade already.
The club wants customers and its 562 members to know it is open as normal and has asked for their support.
Club secretary Janet Eyre said: “The first we knew was a couple of weeks ago when a neighbour came across with the planning application and said ‘when are the bulldozers coming in?’
“We still have two years to run on our lease but unfortunately these plans have had a catastrophic impact with people phoning up to cancel party bookings.
“The club is open for business as usual, please continue to support us. This planning permission has not been granted.
“We have been open 92 years and wish to see our centenary. We are now doing damage limitation because this planning application has had an awful effect.
“We need people to carry on supporting us so we can pay the rent. We need the support of our members and the community.”
The planning application can be viewed here
https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=PP33EUNYGSA00&activeTab=summary