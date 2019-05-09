Well-known restaurant plans to focus on drinks more than meals

A well-known Sheffield restaurant which wants to focus less on food and more on drinks has sparked objections from nearby residents.

Damon’s Restaurant at Crystal Peaks wants to become more of a bar, with extended opening until the early hours of the morning.

The planning application is still in the early stages but has already prompted several complaints from people living nearby.

Heronswood Design, on behalf of Damon’s, says in the application: “Damon’s Restaurants was first set up in 1988 as a franchise to bring American cuisine to the UK, with the Damon’s Sheffield branch opening in 1990.

“Damon’s Restaurant Sheffield has continually run and occupied the current building and site since 1990.

“The proposed scheme aims to seek approval for the change of use from a restaurant to a drinking establishment in conjunction with plans to modernise the business to meet local demand.

“The nature of the business will vary slightly in that the business currently focuses on the restaurant trade with ancillary drinking use.

“The proposals are to reverse this, so that the drinking establishment is the primary business, circa 55 per cent, with ancillary restaurant/food use circa 45 per cent.

“There is an opportunity to capitalise on the growing need for wet trade in the area.

“The addition of an external garden/terrace area will allow customers to enjoy the outdoors during the warmer months as well as help the business provide a more flexible service for its existing and new customers.”

Damon’s is asking for permission to stay open until 12.30am Sunday to Wednesday and until 1.30am Thursday to Saturday but local residents are unhappy.

One says: “That damned car park will be lit all day and all night in winter months, when are we allowed to sleep?”

Another resident said: “Locally, three drinking establishments in Beighton in recent years have been forced to close due to the downturn in demand for wet goods subsequently one is a supermarket and two are now, ironically enough. restaurants.

“Nationally the trend for alcohol, especially amongst the young, is thankfully at an all time low. The application for a drinking establishment and the licensing/operating hours associated with it, would impact on local residents.”

The application can be viewed here:

https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=PN8F77NYFSL00