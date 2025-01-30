Welcome for new law to allow Sheffield communities to save buildings from sell-off

Coun Peter Price, Ann Bentley and Dave Howden outside Shiregreen Working Men's Club, which the local community campaigned to save in 2020. Picture: LDRS

Sheffield councillors have welcomed proposed new legislation to give communities the right to buy community assets such as empty shops, pubs and meeting places – or even Hillsborough football stadium.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council next Wednesday (February 5) will debate a motion put forward by Labour councillors Minesh Parekh and Laura Moynahan. It welcomes legislation that was announced in the first King’s Speech under the new government in July 2024.

As part of a devolution of Westminster powers proposed for England, the right for communities to bid to buy assets they want to save will be replaced by a right to buy them.

The places which are on a city council register of community assets at the moment range from the Sheffield Wednesday ground to Shiregreen Working Men’s Club, where famous scenes were filmed for The Full Monty, Walkley Carnegie Library and Dungworth Village Hall. Members of a community can apply to add places which have social value to the register.

Hillsborough Stadium, home of Sheffield Wednesday FC, is on the current list of Sheffield assets of community value. Picture: Google Maps

Current rules say that if any registered places come up for sale within the five-year listing period, the local community will be informed. Enacting their right to bid gives locals a six-month moratorium on any sale to decide whether they want to raise money to bid for the property.

The motion “notes the important role local assets play in thriving communities, and that Sheffield has lost a great number of privately-run community spaces, where local groups pursued Assets of Community Value (ACV) status but, without a full Community Right to Buy, were unable to secure their future.

It says that community-led regeneration has been successful in Sheffield and across the UK, but without strengthened rights, “many assets remain at risk from speculative buyouts or long-term vacancy”.

The motion says the new community right to buy will give local groups a first refusal on a wider range of community assets before they are sold. It will also double the fundraising period to 12 months.

The motion recommends the council to take up the idea of high street rental auctions being piloted by some councils. This allows a council to tackle persistently vacant commercial high street properties by putting the leases up for auction.

A government briefing on the policy states the aim is to breathe new life into high streets. It adds: “The move will stop disengaged landlords from sitting on empty properties for more than 365 days in a 24-month period, before councils can step in and auction a one-to-five year lease.”

As well as welcoming the new community rights, the motion urges the council to actively support communities by promoting the process, helping groups to put together business plans and pointing them to sources of support.