Waste recycling centres in Sheffield now open longer

Sheffield’s five household recycling centres are now open longer.

The city’s five centres, which are run by Veolia on behalf of Sheffield Council, are now open from 10am until 6pm.

The summer opening times will be in operation until Monday, September 30.

Centres are open as follows:

Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe, S5 8WA – open seven days a week

Beighton Road, Woodhouse, S13 7PS – closed Tuesday

Blackstock Road, Gleadless, S14 1FY – closed Wednesday

Manchester Road, Deepcar, S36 2DT – closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Greaves Lane, High Green, S35 4GR – closed Wednesday and Thursday

People visiting any of the sites in a van, 4×4 with pick up or with a trailer will require a permit, which can be applied for by calling Veolia on 0114 273 4567 or e-mail sheffieldenquiries@veolia.co.uk.

Sheffield Council said these sites are for the use of Sheffield residents and not for traders, who must use a properly licensed waste disposal site.