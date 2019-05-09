Vegan cafe planned for historic building

A historic manufacturing building could be transformed into a vegan cafe in Sheffield’s popular Kelham Island.

Brothers Nick and Matthew Burgess are hoping to open the cafe and bar at Warncliffe Works on Cornish Street.

Concept IDL, on behalf of the Burgess brothers, says in a planning application: “Wharncliffe Works is a former manufacturing works situated within a conservation area in the centre of Kelham Island.

“It’s an area of growth with a large investment of both residential developments and business premises, which is bringing a new lease of life into the once industrial heart of Sheffield.

“Wharncliffe Works is currently disused and the unit our clients are looking at was most recently used by them as a pop-up bar over the festive period.

“Our clients have seen a niche in the market for a vegan restaurant with a bar and are looking to invest in this new business adventure.”

Wharncliffe Works dates back to the mid-19th century and is classed as one of three significant buildings in Kelham Island, along with Globe Works and Cornish Works.

Concept IDL says the cafe and bar will complement, not detract, from its character and the conservation area.

They say: “The site sits next to the once famous George Barnsley Cutlers. The area contains a number of early Victorian industrial developments with grand frontages and courtyards surrounded by workshops and warehouses.

“Wharncliffe Works are an important part of the area and our clients are looking to help keep their part of the listed building in a good state of repair for the future generation and retain such a grand and significant building.

“The work will be carried out to very high standards to improve the establishment whilst retaining its identity. They are in keeping with the aesthetics of the building and respectful of the heritage of the site, we endeavour to preserve and upgrade the building.

“Wharncliffe Works is of special historical and architectural interest. The integrity of the building will be preserved throughout, retaining the building’s original features. The works will be finished to a high standard of quality and workmanship and will be in keeping and will blend in sympathetically to its surroundings.

“The site will help bring more diverse customers to an already ‘place to be’ – Kelham Island has established itself as a great area for socialising, with a number of eating and drinking establishments, mixed with residential and commercial businesses.”

The full application can be viewed here:

https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=PO7RPFNYINM00