Two phase redevelopment planned for empty bank in Rotherham town centre
A Listed former bank building in the heart of Rotherham town centre could be brought back to use in a two stage development, if council planning chiefs approve the project.
The former Royal Bank of Scotland building in the High Street is currently empty, but under plans now being considered by the council the ground floor could be converted into a restaurant or cafe.
If that happens, it is expected the authority will then be asked to approve the conversion of the upper floors into apartment accommodation which, planning documents state, would “bring life into the town centre”.
The building was constructed in 1892 and sits within a conservation area, with conversion plans not expected to change the outward appearance of the building.
However, some brick built extensions in a rear courtyard would go under the proposals because “they are of poor construction and not in keeping with the main building”, a planning application states.
The building has Grade II Listed status, meaning specific permission is needed for changes.
A decision on the application will be made later.