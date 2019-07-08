Two major road projects planned with Government cash to help keep Rotherham traffic flowing
Millions of pounds of Government money are expected to be invested in two major road schemes aimed at helping to keep traffic flowing in Rotherham for the benefit of the economy over the next year.
Final confirmation is expected in the autumn for Department of Transport investment in a scheme to widen the Parkway at the Rotherham end, a move intended to maintain easy access to the advanced manufacturing park area, which has been a key growth area for jobs and investment in the borough.
It is expected a move to increase capacity to three lanes would also be coupled with a reduction in the speed limit, to 50 mph, which would also be calculated to help keep traffic moving but also to have a positive impact on air quality.
Members of Rotherham Council’s ruling Cabinet have been told that if the money is signed over by the Government in the autumn, work on the project could start in the middle of next year.
The overall cost of the scheme is put at £45m, but a ‘significant risk contingency’ has been built into that price, to take account of unforeseen expenses when work starts.
Engineers believe the project will take around 18 months to complete.
Close to the town centre, the College Road roundabout is also to get an upgrade costing more than £3m, which will involve creating a four lane junction, to improve traffic flow.
Most of the money is being provided by the Department for Transport, with Rotherham Council making a 30 per cent contribution to the cost.
Since work on the project started, the anticipated cost of the scheme has increased by £400,000 and work is now taking place to try to find ways of making other savings to balance to cost at the original price.