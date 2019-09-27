Tramlines helps fund new park playground
The Tramlines music festival is contributing £10,000 towards a new playground at Hillsborough Park.
The park has been the venue for Tramlines for the past couple of years and its playground is in need of a revamp.
The council is spending £72,000 on new equipment, thanks in part to money from Tramlines.
There will be 10 new items, including sensory and accessible play equipment. Officers consulted with the community and say a sand pit and sand play were also popular ideas.
The link between the upper grassy areas and the playground will be improved and the ‘snake’ mound will be reconstructed.
Some health and safety issues with the embankment slide and steps will be sorted and new safer surfaces put down. There will also be better access to the teen adventure area through a new gate.
Hillsborough was originally one of 23 playgrounds across the city due to share funding but officers say it needs more money spending on it.
A report says: “It has become apparent that more work and more funding is required than the amount allocated in the original project. Other funding sources have been investigated to increase the budget.”