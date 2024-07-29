Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tramlines Festival in Sheffield has been stressing its work in the community, including planting trees at main venue Hillsborough Park that was packed with tens of thousands of music lovers at the weekend.

The three-day festival at the weekend attracted 40,000 people to the main stages in Hillsborough Park and generated an estimated £3.8 million for Sheffield’s economy. There were also Tramlines fringe events held at venues around the city.

Last year the festival drew controversy over damage caused to Hillsborough Park by a weekend of torrential downpours. That left big sections of the park off limits for months as work funded by Tramlines took place to restore grassed areas.

This weekend’s hot, dry weather meant no repeat of those problems, with festival-goers basking in the sun.

The main stage at Tramlines in Hillsbrough Park, Sheffield. Picture supplied by Sheffield City Council

Sheffield City Council has been firm in its support for the festival and this year agreed to Tramlines using Hillsborough Park as its main venue for a further five years. The event has divided opinion among people in the Hillsborough area, with some welcoming it and others complaining about the noise and disruption and questioning its benefits.

Tramlines announced that it is investing in the future of Hillsborough Park, with a donation of £5,000 that will fund the planting of new trees this autumn. The work will be carried out in consultation with the Community Forestry team at Sheffield City Council, who will talk to the local community and park friends groups about the best place to plant the new trees.

Benefits

Coun Richard Williams, chair of the city council charity trustee sub-committee, said: “The benefits of Tramlines to the city go beyond, music, culture and exposure.

Tramlines festival-goers braving the rain and mud that caused significant damage to Hillsborough Park, Sheffield in July 2023. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“The festival organisers raise funds for Sheffield-based charities, offer work placements to local people and students, donate tickets to local communities and offer paid opportunities to local and emerging artists.

“All of this, along with the additional donation for new trees to be planted in Hillsborough Park, is welcomed.”

The park is one of many in the city that are owned by charitable trusts with the council acting as sole trustee. The sub-committee makes decisions on behalf of the council.

Event organisers have also sponsored a new scholarship, in partnership with WaterBear Music College. The three-year scholarship at the college’s newly-established campus on Eyre Lane in the city centre will cover tuition for one of its BA degree courses, run in partnership with Falmouth University.

The festival also offers hands-on shadowing experiences with its technical production and press teams and paid graduate work placements.

Subsidised

Tramlines, which has been criticised for not supporting the local economy, produces a Hillsborough Hotspots guide, showcasing where to visit before heading to the main event. There were also subsidised market stalls for local traders in the Little Hillsborough area.

Tramlines said that it collaborates with Sheffield company Tickets for Good to distribute free tickets to NHS staff, charity workers and those affected by the cost-of-living crisis. Free and discounted tickets are also offered to local residents.

Operations director of Tramlines, Timm Cleasby, said: “We are always looking for ways to keep Tramlines supporting the Sheffield community.

“I love the little touches like school tea towels produced by Hillsborough Primary School, which feature the kids’ drawings of our bands.