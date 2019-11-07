Town Hall stays open all night to help Sheffield flood victims

Residents at Rudyard Road in Hillsborough are seriously worried about flooding

Council staff have given up their night to help people stranded and will be offering hot drinks and warmth.

There are serious concerns about flooding at homes at Winn Gardens, Middlewood, Holme Lane in Hillsborough and Malin Bridge, Forge Lane and Waterside Lane at Oughtibridge and Mill Lane at Ecclesfield.

Amey resources are fully deployed to these areas as a priority, providing sandbags to key locations near the river banks.

Some residents around Rudyard Road off Holme Lane in Hillsborough have already moved out to stay with relatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Mark Jones, cabinet member for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “We are at major incident level. The chief executive John Mothersole is at the Town Hall and there are meetings every half an hour to discuss the situation.“There is no formal evacuation yet but we have observers at Middlewood, Holme Lane in Hillsborough and Malin Bridge.

“The Town Hall will be open all night for anybody who is stranded, they can have a hot drink and stay warm for the night.”