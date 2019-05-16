Tourists could go head over heels for this new attraction

The Upside Down House (credit Upside Down House UK Ltd)

An Upside Down House could take centre stage in Tudor Square over the next 12 months.

The family-friendly attraction provides a zero gravity illusion and the chance to walk on ceilings, do handstands on sofas without taking your feet off the floor and go downstairs to go up.

City Growth

The fully-furnished two-storey overturned home would be coloured to complement nearby listed buildings such as the Lyceum Theatre and Central Library.

A company called Upside Down House UK Ltd has applied for planning permission to install the wacky house, which would open from 10am to 8pm weekdays and until 9pm weekends.

It would be decorated in a different way throughout the seasons, with reversed reindeers and colourful lights in winter, bottom-up bunnies at Easter and overturned pumpkins at Halloween.

There are already Upside Down Houses in Bournemouth, Essex, Christchurch where people are charged from £4 for entry,

The company was unavailable for comment but its website says: “We believe in being different, being fun and most important of all, being upside down.

“We want our customers to follow the upside down way when they visit one of our houses. Capturing the most surreal images, unique poses from an inverted perspective.

“As the seasons change, so does the Upside Down House. We wish for our customers and clients to see clear changes on the inside and outside of the house.

“We have an in-house interior designer, working with our clients to ensure that you get the most diverse and realistic experience during the year.

“Expect a snowy house, inverted reindeers, colourful lights and a different interior during the festive season.

“In Easter we expect Easter eggs and bunnies, however Halloween at the Upside Down House gets a lot more scarier!”

The company says it works alongside local councils and private land owners to implement ‘highest health and safety standards’ within the site and interior of the house.

It adds: “Each project we embark on is different, the process is never the same. That is why we partner up with our clients and work as a team to ensure a successful delivery of our product.”

Because Tudor Square falls within the city centre conservation area, the company has submitted a heritage statement

It says: “Upside Down House is a unique, family attraction that allows our customers to walk on the ceiling. The house on its roof provides visitors with eccentric and creative photographic opportunities that are shared via social media to family and friends.

“The construction process consists of a total of 14 days. This structure uses a foundation of five concrete slabs which leaves the area at Tudor Square unaffected by its existence – we do not remove any of the current foundation and we ensure the area remains as it was prior to construction.

“The project will doudoubtadly attract new and returning visitors to Sheffield and as a representation of the City of Sheffield, the exterior of the house will be coloured to complement the listed buildings in the surrounding area.

“It is our utmost importance to ensure that our structure leaves no damage to the site area, which is currently used as an event space by Sheffield Council.”