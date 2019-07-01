‘Tired and dated' bar at Listed Barnsley theatre could be replaced with Georgian style fittings
Twenty years after it opened, Barnsley’s Lamproom theatre could get a revamp to its bar – but the project hangs on getting approval from the council because the building is Listed.
The theatre is house in the old Barnsley Boys Club building on Sackville Street, which started life as a Methodist chapel in 1794, which was bought in 1998 to provide ‘The People’s Theatre’ following the loss of Barnsley Civic Hall as a performance venue.
The building has Grade II Listed status.
It was opened by a trust the following year and continues to provide a varied programme of entertainment, though its location has changed markedly over the years with many modern buildings emerging on sites surround the Georgian building.
A report submitted to planners states the changes would be mainly cosmetic, but would involve creating a new access into the cellar, from inside the building rather than needing staff to use the existing external route.
It explains: “The only intrusive works involves the forming of a new opening within a wall to incorporate a jib door, with a small aperture in the floor to form access to the existing beer cellar; which currently can only be reached by an external route which can be somewhat trepidatious and dangerous particularly late at night with the chance of unsavoury late night revellers.
“Also in inclement weather in the winter months with snow and ice on an incline The scheme endeavours to honour the history of the building, whilst bringing it into the twenty first century and making it a viable long term attraction for the town.”
It describes the existing bar as “tired and dated” with plans to create an atmosphere “based on the appearance of a Georgian parlour”.
“The works consist of a raised floor to make the room more amenable to disabled theatre goers, finished with French weave timber effect flooring.
“The walls will be panelled with raised mouldings together with decorative skirtings and architraves.
“The bar will reflect the design of the walls with antique mirrors and brass tops. There will be a suspended plasterboard and skimmed ceiling, with Georgian cornice moulding, hung below the existing soffit.
“This will house the new heating /cooling unit, replacing the below standard radiator system. The existing poor lighting will be replaced with dimmable fixtures in sympathy with the new design.”
A decision will be made later on whether to allow the changes.