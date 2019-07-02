This is what Sheffield has had to say about the council's city centre clean air zone plans
Sheffield has given its initial reaction to plans to introduce a clean air zone in the city centre.
Councillors estimate that around 500 people a year die in Sheffield because of air pollution and babies being born now are developing lung problems due to the illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide.
The council is asking for £50 million from government to introduce a clean air zone charge in the city centre for buses, taxis, vans and lorries. The charges could be up to £50 a day but private vehicles are exempt.
Here's what people had to say on the plans:
Chris Atkin, 59, railway signaller, Wadsley Bridge
“It makes me sceptical. Don't the council make enough money from car park fees? It’s another shot in the foot. I drive in the city out of necessity, not out of choice.”
Jack Yates, 68, retired, Greenhill
“I think it’s a good idea – it’s going to be expensive but it needs doing. I think we should be stopping private cars rather than make buses pay as we should encourage people to use buses.”
Bea Knowles, 23, Abbeydale Road, freelance art educator
“I think it's definitely a good idea. It would be safer in the city centre. If it’s isolating buses and taxis I don't think I would want people to be shifting towards cars instead of public transport.”
Giannis Zormpas, taxi driver, from Batemoor
“It is good for the environment but business is not well now since Uber started here. From 5 o’clock last night to now (11.30am) I have earned £25. How can I afford the charges? We can’t afford to get electric cars. We must think about people before the environment."
Ethan Parton, 18, student from Rotherham
“If they were going to charge everyone including private cars that’s better, not just buses and taxis.”
Doreen Greaves, 78, retired, Fulwood
“I think it is a good idea. The pollution affects my chest when I am waiting for the bus. They ought to do something. They should charge private cars as well.”
For more information or to submit your views visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/cleanair