This is how people voted in the Sheffield elections 

Sheffield folk can expect a bit of a shake up in Sheffield City Council following the local elections results.

The turnout was 31.6 percent across the city. In total, Labour lost five seats and gained one, Liberal Democrats gained four councillors, Green Party were up two and Ukip lost two.

Labour still have a comfortable majority with 49 out of 84 seats. The Liberal Democrats have 26, Green Party have eight and Ukip have one.

These are the results in full:

Manor Castle: Labour hold

Labour 1,288

Green Party 551

Liberal Democrats 129

Conservatives 164

Ukip 504

Yorkshire Party 402

City: Green hold

Green Party 1,186

Labour 529

Liberal Democrats 82

Conservatives 101

Shiregreen and Brightside: Labour hold

Labour 1,357

Ukip 976

Green Party 283

Liberal Democrats 163

Conservatives 261

Birley: Labour hold

Labour 1,364

Green Party 499

Liberal Democrats 234

Conservative 407

Ukip 796

Richmond: Labour hold

Labour 1,478

Green Party 419

Ukip 815

Liberal Democrats 194

Beighton: Liberal Democrat gain

Liberal Democrats 1,433

Ukip 631

Labour 1,186

Conservative 390

Green Party 245

Southey: Labour hold

Labour 1,341

Green Party 367

Ukip 840

Conservative 146

Liberal Democrats 183

Firth Park: Labour hold

Labour 1,574

Conservative 453

Liberal Democrats 270

Green Party 779

Park and Arbourthorne: Labour hold

Labour 1,203

Liberal Democrats 259

Green Party 445

Ukip 673

Conservative 319

Yorkshire Party 171

Socialist Alternative 82

Gleadless Valley: Green gain

Green Party 2,515

Labour 1,595

Liberal Democrats 257

Conservatives 201

Ukip 481

Burngreave: Labour hold

Labour 2,695

Green Party 468

Liberal Democrats 207

Ukip 411

Conservatives 158

Woodhouse: Labour hold

Labour 1,358

Liberal Democrats 191

Green Party 526

Conservatives 393

Ukip 933

Stannington: Liberal Democrat hold

Liberal Democrats 2,367

Conservatives 435

Green Party 740

Ukip 674

Labour 904

Nether Edge and Sharrow: Green gain

Green Party 3,745

Labour 2,302

Liberal Democrats 336

Conservatives 198

Democrats and Veterans 76

Graves Park: Liberal Democrat hold

Liberal Democrat 2,432

Labour 1,092

Green Party 1,040

Conservative 303

Ukip 388

Democrats and Veterans 52

Mosborough: Liberal Democrat gain

Labour 1,199

Liberal Democrats 1,536

Yorkshire Party 330

Conservative 288

Green Party 225

Ukip 498

West Ecclesfield: Liberal Democrat gain

Liberal Democrats 1,685

Ukip 1,291

Labour 895

Green Party 384

Conservative 258

East Ecclesfield: Liberal Democrat gain

Liberal Democrat 1,345

Labour 1,129

Conservative 333

Ukip 856

National Front 36

Yorkshire Party 256

Green Party 268

Independent (Steve Wilson) 102

Stocksbridge and Upper Don: Labour gain

Labour 1,727

Conservative 662

Liberal Democrat 557

Yorkshire Party 330

Ukip 1,077

Green Party 596

Dore and Totley: Liberal Democrat hold

Liberal Democrat 3,795

Green Party 1,060

Labour 767

Conservative 1,006

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale: Green hold

Green 3,053

Labour 1,405

Liberal Democrats 367

Ukip 126

Independent 71

Conservative 199

Fulwood: Liberal Democrat hold

Labour 827

Conservatives 520

Ukip 232

Green Party 1,321

Liberal Democrats 3,457

Ecclesall: Liberal Democrat hold

Liberal Democrats 3,335

Green Party 1,930

Labour 1,443

Conservatives 545

Women’s Equality Party 276

Democrats and Veterans 119

Hillsborough: Labour hold

Labour 1,659

Green Party 1,127

Ukip 715

Liberal Democrats 596

Conservatives 350

Darnall: Labour hold

Labour 2,432

Liberal Democrats 217

Conservatives 292

Ukip 457

Green Party 181

Beauchief and Greenhill: Liberal Democrat hold

Liberal Democrats 1,882

Labour 1,271

Conservatives 576

Green Party 765

Crookes and Crosspool: Liberal Democrat hold

Labour 1492

Liberal Democrat 2264

Conservatives 328

Ukip 303

Green Party 1474

Walkley: Labour hold

Labour 1852

Green Party 1811

Yorkshire Party 116

Liberal Democrats 736

Women’s Equality Party 76

Ukip 389

Conservatives 210