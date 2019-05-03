This is how people voted in the Sheffield elections 

Sheffield folk can expect a bit of a shake up in Sheffield City Council following the local elections results.
The turnout was 31.6 percent across the city. In total, Labour lost five seats and gained one, Liberal Democrats gained four councillors, Green Party were up two and Ukip lost two.
Labour still have a comfortable majority with 49 out of 84 seats. The Liberal Democrats have 26, Green Party have eight and Ukip have one.
READ MORE: ‘Heartbreak’ for Labour in Sheffield elections
These are the results in full:
Manor Castle: Labour hold
Labour 1,288
Green Party 551
Liberal Democrats 129
Conservatives 164
Ukip 504
Yorkshire Party 402
City: Green hold
Green Party 1,186
Labour 529
Liberal Democrats 82
Conservatives 101
Shiregreen and Brightside: Labour hold
Labour 1,357
Ukip 976
Green Party 283
Liberal Democrats 163
Conservatives 261
Birley: Labour hold
Labour 1,364
Green Party 499
Liberal Democrats 234
Conservative 407
Ukip 796
Richmond: Labour hold
Labour 1,478
Green Party 419
Ukip 815
Liberal Democrats 194
Beighton: Liberal Democrat gain
Liberal Democrats 1,433
Ukip 631
Labour 1,186
Conservative 390
Green Party 245
Southey: Labour hold
Labour 1,341
Green Party 367
Ukip 840
Conservative 146
Liberal Democrats 183
Firth Park: Labour hold
Labour 1,574
Conservative 453
Liberal Democrats 270
Green Party 779
Park and Arbourthorne: Labour hold
Labour 1,203
Liberal Democrats 259
Green Party 445
Ukip 673
Conservative 319
Yorkshire Party 171
Socialist Alternative 82
Gleadless Valley: Green gain
Green Party 2,515
Labour 1,595
Liberal Democrats 257
Conservatives 201
Ukip 481
Burngreave: Labour hold
Labour 2,695
Green Party 468
Liberal Democrats 207
Ukip 411
Conservatives 158
Woodhouse: Labour hold
Labour 1,358
Liberal Democrats 191
Green Party 526
Conservatives 393
Ukip 933
Stannington: Liberal Democrat hold
Liberal Democrats 2,367
Conservatives 435
Green Party 740
Ukip 674
Labour 904
Nether Edge and Sharrow: Green gain
Green Party 3,745
Labour 2,302
Liberal Democrats 336
Conservatives 198
Democrats and Veterans 76
Graves Park: Liberal Democrat hold
Liberal Democrat 2,432
Labour 1,092
Green Party 1,040
Conservative 303
Ukip 388
Democrats and Veterans 52
Mosborough: Liberal Democrat gain
Labour 1,199
Liberal Democrats 1,536
Yorkshire Party 330
Conservative 288
Green Party 225
Ukip 498
West Ecclesfield: Liberal Democrat gain
Liberal Democrats 1,685
Ukip 1,291
Labour 895
Green Party 384
Conservative 258
East Ecclesfield: Liberal Democrat gain
Liberal Democrat 1,345
Labour 1,129
Conservative 333
Ukip 856
National Front 36
Yorkshire Party 256
Green Party 268
Independent (Steve Wilson) 102
Stocksbridge and Upper Don: Labour gain
Labour 1,727
Conservative 662
Liberal Democrat 557
Yorkshire Party 330
Ukip 1,077
Green Party 596
Dore and Totley: Liberal Democrat hold
Liberal Democrat 3,795
Green Party 1,060
Labour 767
Conservative 1,006
Broomhill and Sharrow Vale: Green hold
Green 3,053
Labour 1,405
Liberal Democrats 367
Ukip 126
Independent 71
Conservative 199
Fulwood: Liberal Democrat hold
Labour 827
Conservatives 520
Ukip 232
Green Party 1,321
Liberal Democrats 3,457
Ecclesall: Liberal Democrat hold
Liberal Democrats 3,335
Green Party 1,930
Labour 1,443
Conservatives 545
Women’s Equality Party 276
Democrats and Veterans 119
Hillsborough: Labour hold
Labour 1,659
Green Party 1,127
Ukip 715
Liberal Democrats 596
Conservatives 350
Darnall: Labour hold
Labour 2,432
Liberal Democrats 217
Conservatives 292
Ukip 457
Green Party 181
Beauchief and Greenhill: Liberal Democrat hold
Liberal Democrats 1,882
Labour 1,271
Conservatives 576
Green Party 765
Crookes and Crosspool: Liberal Democrat hold
Labour 1492
Liberal Democrat 2264
Conservatives 328
Ukip 303
Green Party 1474
Walkley: Labour hold
Labour 1852
Green Party 1811
Yorkshire Party 116
Liberal Democrats 736
Women’s Equality Party 76
Ukip 389
Conservatives 210