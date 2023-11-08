A former pub in Darnall, Sheffield, can be turned into housing for 16 people, city councillors have agreed.

The Sportsman on Darnall Road has been vacant for around a year, a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee was told yesterday (November 7). Members agreed to allow the building to become a house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 16 people.

Initial plans to house 19 people in the Victorian building have been amended. A report to the committee said: “There are five bedrooms proposed on the ground floor with a communal kitchen and lounge area, as well as a store.

“Seven bedrooms are proposed on the first floor, as well as a store. Three bedrooms are proposed on the second floor within the roof space. All but four bedrooms are en-suite and the four which are not are on the ground floor and would share two toilets.”

The Sportsman pub in Darnall, Sheffield which now has planning permission to become a house in multiple occupation for 16 people

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts raised concerns about the proposal, objecting to the number of people to be housed and the small size of rooms, insufficient communal space and lack of parking.

Another 38 people objected and one person supported the proposal.

Planning officer Sarah Hull said: “A number of objections have raised concerns about anti-social behaviour and crime and fear of crime, however, there’s no evidence to suggest that this proposal would lead to anti-social behaviour or crime and there’s no evidence to suggest that HMOs in general result in greater crime levels.”

Coun Tony Downing said there should be fewer rooms and more communal areas. He thought there should also be parking provided on-site.

Coun Glynis Chapman said that a site visit showed that there is ample on-street parking and a bus stop nearby.

Councillors were also concerned about potential flooding issues and damp but were told that a flood risk assessment had proved acceptable as only part of the building is in a flood zone and it would be possible to escape.