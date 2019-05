According to a Freedom of Information request, Sheffield council’s rat catchers were called out thousands of times last year with one area receiving more than 300 visits. Click here to see the council’s response and check out the worst affected areas below.

1. Walkley 76 calls for household pest control visits in 2018 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Burngreave 325 calls for household pest control visits in 2018 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Woodhouse 96 calls for household pest control visits in 2018 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Shiregreen and Brightside 95 calls for household pest control visits in 2018 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more