The cafe was closed on July 28 because of concerns for public safety after problems were found in the roof during a survey of the building.

The council says that discussions about the future of the building continue.

Ajman Ali, the council’s executive director of operational services, said: “The closure of the Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park has been extremely difficult for everyone and we know how important it is to visitors.

An image from the Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaign, which was set up after the popular attraction in Graves Park, Sheffield was closed because of structural concerns for the building

“Since the sudden closure of the building, we have been doing all we can to find a suitable temporary alternative for the café to ensure refreshments are available to people in the park.

“We know that the timing of the closure came as a blow to the business, with trade typically increasing during the summer holidays, and we’ve worked as quickly as possible to make a decision on the way forward, including reviewing the original decision to close the building for the safety of the staff and customers.

‘We are committed to featuring a cafe in the park’

“After assessing all the options available, allowing the operator the opportunity to provide and run a temporary facility was deemed the fastest, most appropriate way to reignite trade and provide a provision in the park.

“We are committed to featuring a cafe in the park long term. No decision has been made regarding the future of the Rose Garden Cafe building and we will work in partnership with the community on this.

“Work is under way to gather the relevant information and costs for every option and we will keep people up to date as the matter progresses.”

A Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaign has been set up and around 200 people attended a public meeting that was held outside the building on August 5.

More than 6,800 people have signed a petition on the website change.org, calling for “repairs not demolition”.