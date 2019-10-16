Teen violence causes breakdown in adoptions
Adoptions are most likely to break down when a child becomes a teenager and is violent against their parents.
Last year just one adoption involving a Sheffield child was disrupted and research by the University of Bristol found there was only a three per cent break down rate in adoptions nationally.
Paul Dempsey, assistant director of provider services, told a council meeting: “From national research most breakdowns, and there’s not that many, happen in teenage years. It’s a low number given the complexities.
“In a lot of families, when the child got into adolescence and asked questions about their identity, some did become violent and in those cases the breakdown is because there is violence towards the adoptive parents.”
Coun Jackie Drayton, Cabinet member for children and young people, said children tracing birth parents on social media could be a problem.
“When young people go to look for their birth parents there’s now so much information easily available on the internet that it can cause friction within the adoptive family.
“Times are changing from when adoptive families didn’t talk about where the young person came from and there is work with families around a child’s history and culture.
“There is much more support for adoptive parents now to make that happen. It can be difficult and challenging but important we do it.”
Mr Dempsey said there were meeting groups for children, teens and adults who had been adopted.
“Some initial feedback we have had relates to children’s stories and how things would have been better if we had enabled them to understand their story.
“We do a life story for every child adopted and help parents talk to their child about how they came to be where they are.”