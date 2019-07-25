Technology will help Barnsley accommodate growing visitor numbers in town centre car parks
Barnsley needs to be prepared to handle many more visitors than the town centre currently accommodates within the next five years, the council believes, and they are drawing up a new car parking strategy to help cope with the numbers.
The town centre is in the midst of a regeneration project which will see the new Glassworks shopping and leisure centre emerge, along with the Lightbox library building, a new multi screen cinema and other attractions intended to draw more people into the area.
Further developments are expected to follow, with visitor levels by 2025 predicted to be “much more than they currently are” according to Coun Chris Lamb, who sits on the council’s ruling Cabinet.
They have now approved a plan which will see town centre car parking developed to take account of increased visitor numbers, but also changing habits and the march of technology.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Many more people are expected to be using ultra-low emission and electric vehicles within the next few years and the authority is working on the principal there will be a growing public expectation that information about parking, and the ability to pay digitally, by 2025.
The council also wants a parking strategy which works in conjunction with its ‘active travel strategy’, which encourages people to use other modes of transport instead of just relying on private cars.