Tea-rooms plan to bring new ‘green space’ to town centre site in Rotherham
A new tea room business – with its own gardens – could be created on the edge of Rotherham town centre if council planners approve of an application to redevelop a commercial site.
Rotherham Council is being asked to approve plans which would see a split level tea rooms building go up on a site off Wellgate, which currently houses a used car business.
If it goes ahead, the plan would involve creating a terraced garden on the site, which slopes upwards from the road, with a flat roofed building to accommodate the tea room.
While final details of the design and materials would be agreed before construction started, it is anticipated much of the front would be glazed to allow unrestricted views for customers inside.
Car parking would be at street level, with the terraced garden rising to the building, providing “significant opportunities to create both an attractive setting for the building as well as make a significant ‘green’ contribution to the Wellgate street scene”, according to planning documents submitted with the application.
The building would have two entrances, allowing its two floors to be used separately, with steps and ramps providing access through the gardens.
Planners will be told: “Although the application site is not located within the town centre it is close enough for it to make an important contribution to the vitality and viability of the centre by enhancing the range of services available. “The site is unusually large particularly compared with town centre sites and as such is an unusual opportunity to provide a cafe and tea room facility set in its own grounds.
“As well as providing a setting for the building and a ‘green’ contribution to Wellgate the gardens can also be used by customers as well as local residents to enjoy.
“This amenity will contribute towards the buildings ability to offer a flexible range of opportunities and services including wedding and family celebrations for example.”
A decision on the application will be made later.