Support service for young people being questioned by police to cost £1.4 million
Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families committee agreed at a meeting yesterday (July 31) to start the process of finding a new provider for the appropriate adult service, which will cover the whole of South Yorkshire. The total cost of the four-year contract is £1,400,000, with the city council picking up £798,000 of the bill and the rest provided by Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham councils.
Appropriate adults act to safeguard the rights, entitlements and welfare of young and vulnerable people when they are being questioned by police. They step in when a family member, friend or other supporter is unavailable.
Committee members heard that the current providers of the service have decided to step back. They use volunteers but other providers approached to check out initial interest said they would be using paid staff as it is difficult to find volunteers.
A report to the committee said that ethnic minority children are over-represented in all stages of the youth justice system, compared to the general population. It added: “The 2017 Lammy Review highlights that some ethnic minority groups have less trust in the police and/or the criminal justice system and emphasises the significant role this has in driving their over-representation later in the system.”
Members were keen that the appropriate adults should reflect the city’s diverse ethnic make-up and were told this would be written into the brief for the contract.
Sally Williams, the council’s director of children and families services, said she was keen appropriate adults should help direct young people towards services such as the Turnaround Project. This provides early intervention to help young people at risk of offending or reoffending.
She said that only two young people who had used the Turnaround service have so far ended up back in the youth justice system. “It’s just so important that information is available in custody suites and with appropriate adults,” she added.
Turnaround is funded by the Ministry of Justice and is a two-year project that runs to March 2025.
