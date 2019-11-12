Summer gala profits finance Winter Wonderland event to launch Hoyland’s Christmas

Illuminating idea: Christmas lights will return to Hoyland this year

The Hoyland Retailer group is made up of some of the independent traders in the centre of the community and their summer gala raised enough to finance Saturday’s event, including a return to Christmas illuminations.

They were able to finance six decorations which should be in place on street lamps in time for Saturday, with the work being done by Barnsley Council staff.

Council cash is also providing a Christmas tree for the centre of Hoyland and the joint initiative will see illuminations back in the central area of Hoyland for the first time since the council had to pull back on its own lighting due to austerity several years ago.

A wide range of attractions have been organised by the traders, who want to promote Hoyland among residents who live in the area.

Fairground rides will be in place for the afternoon, between noon and 4pm on November 16, with market stalls selling craft products unavailable elsewhere in the community.

There will also be a ‘memory’ Christmas tree for visitors to post memorials to loved ones and a children’s Christmas jumper contest will offer £10 prizes for three judged to be the best.

Hoyland’s community choir will be performing and there will be other attractions.

Joanne Jones, who runs the Flower Box florists is among the organisers and said: “In the summer it was nice just to see the community coming together and this is also about bringing the community together.”