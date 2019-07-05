Statue tribute to Barnsley’s Kes author will be housed in new Lightbox library
Barnsley’s new Kes scuplture has been given a home in the new Lightbox library which opens shortly, the council has revealed, ending speculation about where it would appear in the town centre.
The bronze of the character Billy Casper, immortalised in the film based on Barry Hines’ novel by actor Dai Bradley, was produced by sculptor Graham Ibbeson, who is also responsible for the town centre image of Dickie Bird and a host of others on public display nationally.
It was funded through a public appeal and has been on display in the Experience Barnsley museum at the Town Hall since it was unveiled earlier this year.
There was speculation about where it might end up, with those behind the fund raising saying several alternative sites had been suggested.
However, the anticipation was that it would be likely to spend a year in the Town Hall before being moved to a permanent site.
Now the council has revealed it has already been moved to the Lightbox, an ultra-modern library which opens to the public on Saturday July 13.
The move is the second recognition of Barry Hines’ work within days, following the unveiling of a blue plaque on his former 1970s home in Hoyland Common, Barnsley, by the Yorkshire Society.
Barry Hines’ book A Kestrel for a Knave spawned the film Kes, which was directed by Ken Loach, who attended the unveiling.