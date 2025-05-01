South Yorkshire to add new T Levels to qualifications controlled at a local level

Coun Martin Smith, who chairs Sheffield City Council's economic development and skills committee

A plan for local control of new technical qualifications has been endorsed by Sheffield councillors.

The Department for Education wants to pass powers on to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to deliver technical qualifications called T Levels as part of their devolved powers over adult skills education.

Sheffield City Council’s strategy and resources committee yesterday (April 30) agreed to endorse the change. It also has to be agreed by the SYMCA and Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster councils.

Coun Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council and chair of the strategy and resources committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

T Levels are new two-year courses taken after GCSEs and are broadly equivalent three A Levels. They have been developed to prepare students for entry into skilled employment, an apprenticeship or related technical studies.

Once the change has gone through Parliament, it will allow decisions to take place at a local level about which qualifications SYMCA wants to fund to support skills development in South Yorkshire.

It should come into effect by August.

Risk

Coun Martin Smith, who chairs the council’s economic development and skills policy committee, said: “I support this. However, it would be remiss of me not to point out a particular risk.

“Sheffield has been very, very successful at targeting lifelong learning and skills at a foundationa level, reaching out to harder-to-reach parts of the community, helping people get their first step on to the employment ladder.

“With the introduction of T Levels, which I agree are a good idea, there is a risk that funding gets spread more widely, which may hamper us in the future.

“We have been given an assurance in the year 25-26 that there is a implication. As our representative on the MCA, Tom, if you could keep an eye on that because these are a good idea but there is a risk to the other work that we do.”

Committee chair and council leader Coun Tom Hunt replied: “I think we agree that decisions are taken in regions rather than necessarily in Whitehall. Decisions then can be made and informed and shaped by people who are closest to communities.

“Of course, as a representative of Sheffield City Councl on the MCA board, I’ll be making sure that these decisions are being made in the best interests of our communities.”