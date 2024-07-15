Sheffield’s poorest households set to continue to get help with council tax bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scheme to help Sheffield’s poorest households with their council tax bills is set to continue until 2026.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee next Monday (July 22) will be asked to approve continuing the council tax subsidy (CTS) scheme in its present form.

Councils have had to decide whether to put their own reduction schemes in place since 2013, when the government abolished the council tax benefit that it used to pay.

It also cut the amount that the council would receive to cover reductions by £5.5m at that point, while requiring the council to continue to subsidise pensioners’ council tax bills at the same level as before. A report to the committee says: “This requirement meant that the actual cut in funding for CTS fell on working-age CTS recipients (and a small number of non-protected pensioners), amounting to a 23% cut.”

The scheme since then has continued 100% support to eligible pensioners and a 77% subsidy for eligible working-age households. This would continue until 2025/26 if councillors approve the decision before them.

The committee report says: “Currently there are just under 26,000 working-age households receiving CTS and around 16,000 pension-age households.

“The cost of CTS in 2024/25 is estimated to be just under £42m with just over £23.5m awarded to working-age households. The forecast for 2025/26 is around £43.2m if council tax were to increase by 3% and the caseload remained static.”

The council also runs a council tax hardship scheme which provides additional assistance to taxpayers who are in severe financial difficulties. This will cost £2.4m in the current financial year.