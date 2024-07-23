Sheffield Zest Centre wins £2.6m funding boost
The Zest Centre in Upperthorpe will receive the capital funding from Sheffield City Council over a five-year period. The decision was approved at a meeting of the council’s newly-renamed finance and performance policy committee yesterday (July 22).
The committee also agreed to sign a new 30-year lease on the grade II-listed buildings with the Netherthorpe and Upperthorpe Community Alliance (NUCA), who run the Zest Centre. The five-year funding was agreed as part of the terms of the lease.
The £2.6m will help the centre to maintain and improve the healthy living centre, which is housed in the 19th-century Upperthorpe public baths and adjoining public library buildings. As well as the pool and library, the venue houses a cafe, two gyms, meeting rooms and offices for hire and rental.
A report to the committee said: “Without this revenue funding there is a risk that NUCA hands back the Zest Centre to the council, leaving a gap in provision that the council would need to step in and manage.
“The council would be left with a repair and maintenance liability for the grade II-listed building.”
The centre offers a range of health and wellbeing services to the local community, as well as employment support.
In addition to the capital funding agreed, the council currently contributes £80,000 a year towards the running costs of the centre. This will now rise to £115,000 after NUCA requested an increase to help cope with the cost of rising inflation and paying staff the Real Living Wage.
Committee chair Coun Zahira Naz said: “The investment in the Upperthorpe Healthy Living Centre is crucial in addressing inequalities, as evidenced by the diverse demographic of Zest’s current user base.
“With 36% of users coming from ethnically diverse backgrounds, 11% identifying as disabled, and 70% being female, it is imperative that our initiatives reflect and support the needs of these communities.
“The Healthy Living Centre will play a pivotal role in promoting inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that all individuals have the opportunity to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.
“As the chair of the finance committee, I am happy to approve this funding.”
