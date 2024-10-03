Sheffield woman says Blue Badge scheme should recognise ‘hidden’ disabilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield woman says that the Blue Badge parking scheme is difficult to access for people like her who have ‘hidden’ disabilities.

Louise Cooper, aged 70, who lives in High Storrs, had her application for a Blue Badge turned down and is currently going through the process of appealing. She said that she applied because of her need to get to a toilet urgently to help cope with her ileostomy bag.

The bag is attached to a device called a stoma, which acts to divert waste from the body. Louise has used one for 22 years after having her colon removed when she developed ulcerative colitis and other related conditions.

Blue Badge parking area. Picture: LDRS

“It’s the medical urgency of having to get to a toilet,” said Louise, “Once the bag is full, there is nowhere for the faeces to go.

“If you can’t get to a toilet, you have a problem. This results in psychological distress and anxiety in my case, along with thoughts of this potentially happening as I’m travelling to a parking space.”

Difference

Louise said that having a Blue Badge would mean a huge difference as she could park far more easily when she needs to find a toilet in a hurry.

She also said that people often misunderstand why she has to use disabled toilets and don’t understand that people like her can have hidden disabilities.

Tom Smith, director of customer experience and communities at Sheffield City Council, said: “We provide information and support people to help them with their Blue Badge application.

“We administer the application scheme for Blue Badges using the criterion set out by The Department for Transport at Blue Badge Scheme Local Authority Guidance (England) – Search – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

“If someone applies for a Blue Badge, we look at their application and we will either approve it or refuse using this criterion. Everyone has a right to appeal within 28 days if their application has been refused.

“At this point we would ask for further medical evidence from a healthcare professional of the applicant’s choice. Based on the decision from the healthcare professional, the application is then either approved or unsuccessful.”