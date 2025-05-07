Sheffield warning on council overspending after £140,000 homes scheme error

Coun Mike Levery, deputy chair of Sheffield City Council's finance and performance policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Sheffield councillors are warning their colleagues that in future they may refuse to sign off on projects that have overspent without a clear justification.

Coun Mike Levery, deputy chair of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee, raised the issue at a meeting yesterday (May 6). He has been voicing concerns for several months.

The committee was asked by the housing committee to approve using £24,000 from its Section 106 spending pot to cover the loss of a grant from government agency Homes England. Section 106 money comes from developers, who legally must agree a payment for schemes to benefit the community in order to offset the impact of winning planning permission.

The proposal relates to six innovative zero carbon one-bedroom homes to be used as supported housing in Duffield Place, Woodseats. They will house people who have been homeless and need support to gain the skills to move on to a permanent home.

Coun Zahira Naz, chair of Sheffield City Council's finance and performance policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

A report to the committee said that lengthy delays in making a legal ‘easement’ agreement with Northern Power Grid had led to the council losing out on the Homes England grant. An easement agreement allows Northern Powergrid access to the land while protecting the council’s legal rights.

The knock-on effect of the delay led to other increased costs, totalling £140,600.

Coun Levery said: “I can’t believe that we have failed to agree easing arrangements for that new-build, I’m staggered, and the costs that have been generated from that failure to agree.

“I know lessons have been learned but why on earth hasn’t something as simple as easement been sorted out from the start? It should surely have been.”

He also referred to a call for the committee to approve drawing down £10,372,257 for the purchase of 40 new-build properties on the Manor from Sheffield Housing Company, which is a joint venture with the council.

The properties, due to be built by 2029, will be offered for rent or shared ownership.

The council is investing £272m on buying new council homes up to 2028/29, through a ‘stock increase programme’ of new builds and acquisitions from home-builders.

This will help to ease waiting lists, which are partly impacted by losing homes to the tenants’ right to buy scheme.

Coun Levery said: “These big spends are coming out and we’re not quite sure where we are in the scheme of things.”

He criticised the transport, regeneration and climate change policy committee and the housing policy committee.

Any committee’s capital spending plans, including additional costs, go to the finance committee for approval.

Coun Levery called for the committee to write to the chairs of both committees, voicing their concerns.

He said: “It’s time for them to sit up and take note from us that we’ve got concerns about these overspends. They shouldn’t just expect finance to wave the funding through.”

Coun Glynis Chapman said: “Six one-bed properties are now costing over £300,000 each and still there is nobody in them. It’s a lot of money.”

Coun Elle Dodd commented: “It’s great to see that we’ve been investing in these one-beds. Like others, I can’t help but notice that they’ve been ready to be used now for 18 months.”

She asked at what point had councillors been updated on progress on what was happening to end the delays and commented on the extra cost involved.

Coun Chapman also criticised £110,100 additional completion costs for the 73-home Daresbury and Berners new-build scheme in Arbourthorne.

A report to the committee said that defects were only found after the builder’s liability guarantee period ran out in January.

Issues included “design and remedial works to resolve unforeseen garden flooding issues at properties on Berners Place”.

Last year the project cost an additional £700,000 for construction, taking that bill up to £15,604,000.

Committee chair Coun Zahira Naz said she has requested extra briefings for the committee.

She praised finance manager Damian Watkinson for chasing up extra information to answer members’ questions.

She said: “I do think we have to send a really strong message out because of the overspends that keep coming through. Sometimes there are really good reasons and that’s fine but we do need to know that.”

There is an option for the committee not to agree to funding unless it has the right information, she added.