Sheffield voluntary organisation wins 10-year health and care watchdog contract

A Sheffield voluntary organisation has won a 10-year contract to continue its scrutiny of health and care services in the city.

Voluntary Action Sheffield (VAS) made a successful bid to Sheffield City Council to continue supplying the Healthwatch Sheffield contract. The watchdog helps to drive positive change to services by championing the voices of local people in saying what their needs and views are.

Healthwatch regularly highlights key concerns and reports back to the NHS and the Sheffield Health and Wellbeing Board, which brings together the city council with NHS trusts and other key partner organisations.

VAS chief executive officer Helen Sims said: “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the Healthwatch Sheffield contract for another decade. At VAS, our vision is for people in Sheffield to have the opportunity to live healthy, fulfilling lives, reach their potential, and thrive equally.

Lucy Davies of Healthwatch Sheffield, seen here speaking at a Sheffield City Council meeting. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“Delivering the Healthwatch contract is a valued strand of our work, where we can reach out to all communities and value people as experts in delivering change.”

Healthwatch chief officer Lucy Davies added: “We firmly believe that if you listen to people’s views, and involve them in shaping services, those services will work more effectively.

Stability

“Our focus has always been on people – their experiences, needs, and ideas for improvement.

"This long contract extension gives us stability to continue and deepen that work, particularly in communities where people have more difficulty getting the right care, and where health is poorer.

“Our work is for everyone; if you use health services like GPs, pharmacists, dentists, or hospitals – or if you or your family members might need social care services to support you with everyday life, then your views can make a difference. We’d love to hear from you.”

Coun Angela Argenzio, chair of the council’s adult health and social care committee, said: “Listening to the voices of local people is at the heart of what we do and Healthwatch Sheffield plays a vital role in representing them and being our critical friend.

“It brings the voices and views of people with lived experience together which is integral to helping us shape our services appropriately. We have a large ongoing transformation programme in adult health and social care and we’re making much progress in a challenging landscape.

“There are challenges to overcome but working together with our partners like Healthwatch will ensure that we continue to make positive change.

“Sheffield has adopted a best practice approach in commissioning Healthwatch over a period of 10 years to ensure continuity of Healthwatch provision and enable us to build a long-term arrangement.”