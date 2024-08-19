Sheffield Veolia bin workers’ strike action set to start in union rights row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield bin workers are set to go out on strike from tomorrow (August 20) in a dispute over union recognition.

Members of the union Unite, which says it represents 80 per cent of the workforce, are taking action because Veolia, which runs the bin collection and recycling service contract for Sheffield City Council, only recognises the GMB union in the city.

The strike action by almost 100 refuse workers is all-out and indefinite, Unite says. There was a recent one-week strike as part of the same dispute, with big picket lines held at the Lumley Street depot.

Sheffield bin collections are set to be disrupted by a strike by members of the Unite union

The union says that its dispute is with Veolia, whereas the council says that it has encouraged the two unions to reach an agreement, in conjunction with the company.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Veolia’s attempts to block Unite from representing its workers when 80 per cent are members can only be described as union-busting. It won’t work – strikes will continue with Unite’s full support.”

Unite says that workers are further angered that the union has a national bargaining agreement with Veolia across numerous other UK depots. Without an agreement in place, Unite says it cannot negotiate on behalf of the Sheffield workforce on issues including pay, conditions and safety.

Responsibility

Union regional officer Shane Sweeting said: “Veolia could end this dispute tomorrow by doing the right thing and recognising the workers’ chosen union, Unite. Veolia bears complete responsibility for the rubbish that will pile up across Sheffield because of its refusal to recognise Unite.”

The council says that its waste management team and Veolia are working to make sure there is as little disruption as possible. Regular updates will be provided on the Veolia Service Alerts webpage and via @Recycle4Shef on X/Twitter.

The council has also issued advice on what to do with your waste:

Black, blue and brown bins – Put out before 7am on your scheduled collection day. Black bins will be collected as a priority. Leave the bin out until it has been emptied.

– Put out before 7am on your scheduled collection day. Black bins will be collected as a priority. Leave the bin out until it has been emptied. Green garden waste bin – Collections have been suspended from August 19-25. Alternative arrangements are being reviewed and residents will be contacted.

– Collections have been suspended from August 19-25. Alternative arrangements are being reviewed and residents will be contacted. Clinical waste collections – Not affected.

– Not affected. Bulky waste collections and bin deliveries – Delayed until further notice. No new bookings can be made during this time. Where new properties have not yet received bins, sacks will be collected until their bin is delivered.

– Delayed until further notice. No new bookings can be made during this time. Where new properties have not yet received bins, sacks will be collected until their bin is delivered. Bring sites – Closed during strike action. Excess recycling can be taken to household waste and recycling centres as normal. Any waste left at bring sites will be treated as fly-tipping. CCTV is in operation and anyone caught fly-tipping will receive a £400 fine.

– Closed during strike action. Excess recycling can be taken to household waste and recycling centres as normal. Any waste left at bring sites will be treated as fly-tipping. CCTV is in operation and anyone caught fly-tipping will receive a £400 fine. Household waste recycling centres – All sites will be open as normal.

The council says that crews are working additional hours, including over the weekend, to empty bins as soon as they can.

Coun Joe Otten, chair of the council’s waste and street scene policy committee, said: “We wish to reassure residents that we are doing all we can, alongside Veolia, to limit disruption to bin collections and have put a range of measures in place to ensure you are not heavily impacted.

“We are asking residents to put their bin out before 7am on their usual collection day and leave it out until it is collected. We will arrive to empty it as soon as possible.

“Please make sure you keep your friends, family and neighbours who may not be able to access updates online informed of any changes and help us to ensure we can collect everyone’s bins as soon as possible.”