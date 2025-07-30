Sheffield Supertram repairs contract aims to keep the system on track

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard celebrating the Sheffield Supertram system coming under public control earlier this year

A contract to help keep the Sheffield Supertrams running smoothly is currently being offered out for bidding by contractors.

The contract would run for three years from September 1 and covers concrete track pothole repairs. It is being offered by South Yorkshire Future Trams Ltd (SYFTL), owned by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

The closing date for bids is August 11 and the contract details say it could be extended for a further year if performance is satisfactory. The estimated value is £200,000 to £250,000.

The details of the contract on the government’s Contract Finder website say: “SYFTL wishes to engage a competent, industry respected contractor to identify, prepare and repair potholes in the concrete track slab of the Sheffield Supertram light rail network, within the embedded sections (where our rails are embedded in the road).

“The work aims to restore structural integrity, ensure safe vehicle operations, and extend the lifespan of the infrastructure.”

The contractor will be expected to repair potholes and surface defects in concrete slabs. They will be required to minimise disruption to tram services and local traffic, ensure compliance with all regulations and maintain safety for workers and the public.

The Supertram service, based at the Nunnery Depot on Woodbourn Road, was taken over by the mayoral authority in March, part of a move to bring more transport services back under public control.

South Yorkshire bus services will also be run by the mayoral authority under a franchising system expected to start in 2027. Mayor Oliver Coppard says he wants to return to a “world-class public transport system in South Yorkshire”.