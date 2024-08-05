Sheffield supermarket petrol station wants to open earlier on Sundays
Filling station forecourt operator Motor Fuel Group Ltd (MFG) has applied to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to change the opening hours for the petrol station next to the Morrisons store on Meadowhead.
The firm wants permission to open from 6am to 10pm seven days a week. It says the current permission allows for 6am to 11pm opening hours Monday to Saturday and 8am to 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays.
The application states: “The additional opening hours are for the benefit of people working outside the current opening hours; healthcare workers, delivery drivers, agricultural workers, service industry employees.
“All would gain from an accessible forecourt located approximately 25m from the nearest residential property.”
The main store opens from 6am to 10pm six days a week and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
MFG describes itself as “the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator” with more than 1,200 sites. It operates at Morrisons in Hillsborough and Ecclesfield and at Londis in Banner Cross, Crookes and Tinsley.
