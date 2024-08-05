A Sheffield supermarket petrol station could soon open earlier on Sundays.

Filling station forecourt operator Motor Fuel Group Ltd (MFG) has applied to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to change the opening hours for the petrol station next to the Morrisons store on Meadowhead.

The firm wants permission to open from 6am to 10pm seven days a week. It says the current permission allows for 6am to 11pm opening hours Monday to Saturday and 8am to 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The application states: “The additional opening hours are for the benefit of people working outside the current opening hours; healthcare workers, delivery drivers, agricultural workers, service industry employees.

A plan of the Morrisons supermarket site in Meadowhead, Sheffield. Picture: Sheffield City Council

“All would gain from an accessible forecourt located approximately 25m from the nearest residential property.”

The main store opens from 6am to 10pm six days a week and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

MFG describes itself as “the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator” with more than 1,200 sites. It operates at Morrisons in Hillsborough and Ecclesfield and at Londis in Banner Cross, Crookes and Tinsley.

Earlier this year it was reported that Morrisons agreed a £2.5 billion deal to sell its 337 petrol forecourts to MFG, which has the same private equity owner.