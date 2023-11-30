Sheffield street trees: Sunak says councils must consult with communities before trees are felled
The Prime Minister announced a number of new environmental policies ahead of the COP28 international climate talks in Dubai. These include creating a new National Park, landscape recovery projects, planned new forests and £2.5m to help more children get outdoors.
New powers will strengthen the requirement for councils to consult with communities before cutting down street trees.
Sheffield was rocked by huge protests when a controversial £2 billion Streets Ahead programme with highways contractor Amey targeted the felling of thousands of street trees.
Protesters who defied security staff and police to stand in the way of felling work taking place were arrested and prosecuted amid a public outcry at their treatment.
Eventually, the campaigners managed to get work stopped and a body was set up to bring the council and protesters together to decide on a way forward that saved many of the trees.
Sir Mark Lowcock’s inquiry into the scandal found that the council lied and misled the public in what Sir Mark called “a dark episode for the city”.
He concluded: “The dispute did significant harm. Thousands of healthy and much-loved trees were lost. Many more could have been. Sheffield’s reputation was damaged.
“Public trust and confidence in the council was undermined. It has not been fully rebuilt. And people on all sides suffered anxiety, stress, injuries, wider physical and mental health problems and other harms which some continue to carry.”
The scandal has had wide-ranging political repercussions in the city, including the ousting of council leader Coun Terry Fox by Labour, who has now left the party along with seven colleagues to form an independent grouping.
New council leader Coun Tom Hunt and chief executive Kate Josephs have repeatedly apologised for the authority’s actions and promised to do more to regain the trust of the Sheffield public.
However, prominent campaigner Calvin Payne told a council meeting last month that he and several other protesters who ended up in court are still waiting for their personal apologies.
Other communities around the country have since faced their own battles to stop council street tree felling programmes.