Sheffield socialist group stands aside in election in favour of pro-Gaza independent

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) has previously announced it will stand in all council wards at the May 2 election.

The group has now issued a joint statement with the Darnall Independents group.

“In response to their local councillors’ unwavering loyalty to the Labour party, despite its leadership’s endorsement of possible war crimes in Gaza, a coalition of Darnall residents have organised and will stand an Independent candidate for the Darnall/Tinsley ward in the forthcoming local elections on May 2.

Sheffield general election candidates for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Mick Suter and Isabelle France. Picture: TUSC

“The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC), the anti-war, anti-austerity party, who are standing candidates in all the wards across the city, have agreed to withdraw their candidate in Darnall in favour of the Independent’s stand against pro-war Labour.

“TUSC have supported all the Sheffield protests against the Israeli state’s war on Gaza and Occupied Palestine, and call for not only an immediate permanent ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages and prisoners, but also an end to the occupation and the rebuilding of Gaza.

“If elected, Qais, the Darnall Independent candidate, like all TUSC candidates, is committed to campaign and vote against any cuts in, or privatisation of, council services.

“For too long, council tax has risen while council services have diminished—a situation unjust to hard-working individuals striving to support their families. If elected, I vow to prioritise rectifying this disparity,” said Qais.

“Therefore, we see the anti-war, anti-cuts Independent stand in Darnall as a step towards building a new political voice for all ordinary working-class people abandoned by Starmer’s Labour, which we hope will be followed up in the same spirit on a wider scale at the coming general election.”

Nominations close on Friday (April 4) for candidates in the council poll, when one of three councillors for every ward is up for election.

Electors in Firth Park ward will choose two candidates as Coun Abtisam Mohammed has resigned – she has been chosen as Labour’s general election candidate for Sheffield Central, where MP Paul Blomfield is retiring.