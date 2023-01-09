News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield social club drinks licence reviewed after stabbing incident

A Sheffield social club where a stabbing was reported last month was due to have its drinks licence reviewed today.

By Julia Armstrong, local democracy reporter
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 4:31pm

South Yorkshire Police applied for a summary review of the premises licence for Olive Grove Sports Club, on the grounds of serious crime and serious disorder.

A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds at the club, off Heeley Bank Road, when emergency services were called there at around midnight on Saturday, December 3.

The entrance to Olive Grove Sports Club on Heeley Bank Road in Heeley, Sheffield, where a man was found stabbed after emergency services were called on the night of Saturday, December 3. Police have applied for a review of the premises licence. Photo: Google
Press and the public were excluded from the hearing, held at Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee today, Monday, January 9. This is because of a rule relating to “any action taken or to be taken in connection with the prevention, investigation or prosecution of crime”.

The club is based close to the site of Sheffield Wednesday’s first permanent home ground and was looked at by the world’s oldest football club, Sheffield FC, as a potential stadium before opting for a move to Meadowhead.

