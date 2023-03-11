Tree campaigners, angry over Sheffield Council’s so-called ‘street tree massacre’, have turned to snowmen to call for resignations.

Campaigners, who fought to save trees in the face of a controversial £2 billion highways programme to fell thousands of street trees and replace them with saplings, took to the city's streets to create snowmen bearing a message to councillors.

The snowmen were created with placards including ‘Chelsea Elm says resign’ and ‘Lodge and Fox resign now’.

The Tree Democracy Campaign said in a statement: “We have had the report for five days and no one has taken responsibilty for the actions that led to one of the most damning reports we have ever read. People are still suffering the consequences of the council’s disastrous actions which were based on an innaccurate interpretation of a report years before the felling finally stopped.

“We are angry and frustrated at the total inaction of the council following Sir Mark Lowcock’s blistering report. Today’s action reunited campaigners who remain diligent and determined to hold those responsible to account.”

The snowmen were built in front of trees that campaigners fought to save from the chainsaw.

Sir Mark Lowcock, chair of the public inquiry into the scandal, said the actions to take the trees down was “flawed from the moment the contract was signed” between the council and Amey.

He said: “The dispute did significant harm. Thousands of healthy and much loved trees were lost. Many more could have been. Sheffield’s reputation was damaged. Public trust and confidence in the council was undermined. It has not been fully rebuilt.

“And people on all sides suffered anxiety, stress, injuries, wider physical and mental health problems and other harms which some continue to carry. This would have been evident to anyone who watched the Inquiry’s public hearings and was even clearer from our private discussions.”

The saga saw campaigners arrested and countless protests across the city.

Sir Mark said in his report: “The council exacerbated its problems by not explaining to the public about what it was doing. It lacked transparency and repeatedly said things that were economical with the truth, misleading and in some cases were ultimately exposed as dishonest.”

He has made three sets of recommendations which focus on reconciliation and apologising; future risks with the remaining 14 years of the contract; and wider problems with the council that go beyond the tree dispute.

A council statement, released on behalf of Kate Josephs, chief executive, and councillor Terry Fox, leader, said: “The council has already acknowledged that it got many things wrong in the handling of the street trees dispute, and we wish to reiterate our previous apologies for our failings. We have taken huge steps already to ensure past mistakes are not repeated and we hope the release of this report will further help us to learn lessons as we move forward from the dispute.

“We are committed to doing better in the future, to ensure that we are an open, honest and collaborative organisation, as we continue our work with our partners and with the people and communities of Sheffield to create the successful, thriving and inclusive city that we all aspire to.”

Council leader Mr Fox said he will not resign and he rejected Coun Bryan Lodge’s offer of resignation

