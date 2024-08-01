Sheffield secondary school plan for new classroom block to cope with rising pupil numbers

A Google Maps image of Yewlands Academy on Creswick Lane, Grenoside, Sheffield. The school is seeking planning permission for a two-storey temporary classroom block

A Sheffield secondary school is applying for permission to install a new temporary classroom block to help cope with higher numbers of pupils in the upcoming school year.

Yewlands Academy, a secondary school in Creswick Lane, Grenoside, is asking Sheffield City Council for planning permission for the two-storey classroom block.

A letter to the council from Nottingham firm Williams Architects says the modular block would be sited to the north of the main building and to the south of the basketball court.

It adds: “Yewlands Academy currently has a number of single-storey portable classrooms located on outdoor hard-surfaced sports courts to the south of the main school site. One of these is near the end of its service life and will be removed at the end of the academic year.

“In addition, Sheffield City Council has requested that the school admit additional pupils in their 2024-25 intake. The school is therefore looking for a solution to provide sufficient classroom space for the upcoming academic year.”

It says the new building, described as”utilitarian in appearance”, will be leased to the school on a three-year basis with potential to extend that for another two years. It says the building will be of a higher quality than the existing cabins.

The building will house two ground-floor classrooms plus toilets and two classrooms on the first floor, separated by a flexible space that could be used as an office or storeroom. According to Ofsted, the school currently has around 930 pupils aged between 11 and 16.

Landscaping proposed near the building will create a biodiversity net gain on the site of just over 13%, say the architects.