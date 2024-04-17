Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two capital grants to Mercia Learning Trust were agreed at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee earlier this week (April 16). They will be used to help develop integrated learning resources at two of its city primary schools for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The grant to Nether Edge Primary School on Glen Road totals £136,928.13 and another for Woodlands Primary School on Norton Avenue, Gleadless is worth £363,885.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will create up to 20 extra places at Woodlands and up to 15 at Nether Edge.

The committee approved the grants to meet the council’s legal obligations to provide enough education places for the local population.