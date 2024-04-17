Sheffield schools get £500k to create more places for SEND pupils
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two capital grants to Mercia Learning Trust were agreed at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee earlier this week (April 16). They will be used to help develop integrated learning resources at two of its city primary schools for children with special educational needs and disabilities.
The grant to Nether Edge Primary School on Glen Road totals £136,928.13 and another for Woodlands Primary School on Norton Avenue, Gleadless is worth £363,885.
It will create up to 20 extra places at Woodlands and up to 15 at Nether Edge.
The committee approved the grants to meet the council’s legal obligations to provide enough education places for the local population.
A report to the committee said the trust can only spend the money on the agreed use within a certain period of time.