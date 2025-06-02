Sheffield school attendance shows “significant” improvement

Sheffield City Council's School Attendance Charter, which is backed by key city organisations. Image: Sheffield City Council

Sheffield school attendance has “significantly increased” following an Every School Day Matters campaign in the city.

The news will be reported to a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families policy committee next Tuesday (June 10).

A report from Meredith Dixon-Teasdale, council strategic director of children’s services, says: “School attendance has been a key priority for Sheffield over the last four years with the Every School Day Matters campaign, followed by the introduction of the School Attendance Charter.

“For the first two terms of this academic year (September–Easter) we have seen a significant improvement in attendance and persistent absence. At primary phase attendance is up 0.9% over the four-year trend, and at secondary phase 0.7%.

Meredith Dixon-Teasdale, Sheffield City Council's strategic director of children’s services, speaking at a meeting of the council's education children and families policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“This improvement shows that Sheffield is narrowing the gap with national attendance levels. Special school persistent absence rates are now better than national, with a 5.1% reduction in persistent absence levels over the last four-year trend.”

Benefits

She adds that the campaign has particularly focused on children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and children of black minority ethnicity (BME).

Ms Dixon-Teasdale adds that there have been improvements in attendance for SEND children of 0.6% at primary and 1.3% at secondary, whilst children with an EHC (education, health and care) plan have improved attendance levels by 0.3% at primary and 1.5% at secondary.

The report adds: “Attendance of all BME children has improved with attendance above 94% for the first time in five years. Attendance for children who are black is now 96.3% at primary level, and 95.4% at secondary level, both of which are significantly above the city and national average.”

Term-time leave continues to be a priority, the report states. Sheffield has double the national average of children missing school for this reason.

The Department for Education has given statutory guidance to headteachers that they must not authorise leave for holidays, leisure or recreation, regardless of the family circumstances, SEND needs or financial reasons.

The Sheffield School Attendance Charter pledges the city council to work jointly with others to improve and celebrate good attendance, champion its benefits and support families to help their children develop and maintain good attendance habits from early years.

It also says it will listen to children and young people’s experiences, make sure that the right kind of support is available, work together to remove barriers to good attendance and minimise disruption to learning if children and young people are unable to attend school.

For more information, go to the website https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/campaigns/school-attendance