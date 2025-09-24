Sheffield road safety scheme aims to cut number of accidents on busy route

A zebra crossing on Crookes Valley Road, Sheffield, near the junction with Oxford Street, will be upgraded to be traffic light-controlled. Picture: Google Maps

Work is due to start in November on a Sheffield road safety scheme that aims to cut the number of road accidents in the area.

The £368,000 project will concentrate on Crookes Valley Road from the junction with Harcourt Road to the junction with Oxford Street.

The aim of the work is to address a history of road injury collisions and provide safety measures that will improve the area for walking and cycling. A £27,800 increase in the budget was approved by Sheffield City Coucil’s finance and performance policy committee on Monday (September 22).

A pedestrian crossing will be upgraded from a zebra type to become traffic light controlled and a section of Oxford Street will become one-way from the corner near no 574 towards its junction with Crookes Valley Road.

The carriageway will also be reduced in width in some areas to enable the widening of the footpath around trees. This has entailed shortening the one-way section of Oxford Street from what was was originally proposed.

New 20mph zones are coming into force in three areas of the city after spending plans were approved by the committee.

A budget of £31,500 for initial consultation and design works for 20mph signage in the Crabtree area was agreed.

The cost of a 20mph zone in Netherthorpe has been increased by £31,800 to £59,700 because the design has been finalised and installation work can now begin.

The aims of introducing 20mph zones citywide are to promote safer residential areas, as well as to encourage people to feel more confident about walking and cycling in their neighbourhoods.